Rondo (hip) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Pistons, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rondo missed Friday's game against the Rockets due to a hip injury, but he could return Sunday. In his first three appearances with the Clippers, he averaged 6.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 15.7 minutes.