Rondo (groin) will make his debut with the Clippers in Sunday's matchup with the Lakers, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.

With Patrick Beverley (knee) out again, Rondo will presumably help provide depth in the Clippers' backcourt behind Reggie Jackson. He has not played since March 22 when he was still on the Hawks, so it remains to be seen what type of workload he will see out the gate.