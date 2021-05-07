Rondo posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, a rebound and a steal across 17 minutes in Thursday's 118-94 win over the Lakers.

Kawhi Leonard's leadership style is quiet and understated. Rondo's is the exact opposite. The Clippers play methodically and efficiently. Rondo is loud and flashy. He seems like an odd fit for the Clippers, but the wily veteran may be exactly what the team needs as they make another playoff run. Rondo has tons of playoff experience, and it's interesting to hear the outspoken Rondo barking commands to his teammates as if he's been their floor general for years. He'll provide some much-needed spark whenever Reggie Jackson takes a break.