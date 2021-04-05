Rondo (groin) played 13 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Clippers' 104-86 win over the Lakers, scoring two points (1-3 FG) and adding three assists, two steals and one rebound.

Making his team debut for the Clippers after having been acquired from the Hawks ahead of the trade deadline, Rondo stepped in as the backup point guard behind Reggie Jackson. Though the eventual return of Patrick Beverley (knee) will create more crowding at point guard, Rondo will likely retain a spot on the second unit while Jackson ends up spending more time off the ball.