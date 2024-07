Dennis signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Dennis will have the chance to compete for a two-way contract with the Clippers on their Summer League roster. The 23-year-old out of Baylor averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 34.3 minutes in 2023-24.