Jackson supplied 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists over 23 minutes during Monday's 122-106 victory over the Rockets.

Jackson dropped one of his better performances of the season despite playing only 23 minutes, taking advantage of a young Rockets backcourt. Despite having a firm grip on the starting position, Jackson has barely been able to put up top 200 value thus far. Outside of some limited appeal in both points and assists, there is no reason to get too excited about this effort, given John Wall (knee) will likely return for the next game.