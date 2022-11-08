Jackson (knee) is starting Monday's contest against the Cavaliers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports
Jackson came into Monday questionable with a knee injury but will officially be active for Los Angeles' contest against Cleveland. The veteran point guard figures to see increased usage with John Wall resting Monday. Jackson is averaging 10.0 points 2.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in his two appearances without Wall this season.
