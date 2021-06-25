Jackson contributed 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists, two steals and a rebound across 33 minutes in Thursday's win over the Suns.

Jackson has emerged as the Clippers' second-best scorer in absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee) and the numbers back him up, as he has put up at least 20 points in four of his last five contests. The veteran floor general has also made at least three points in each of those five games and is averaging 22.0 points while shooting 51 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range throughout the current series.