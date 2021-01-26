Jackson is starting Tuesday's game in Atlanta, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 30-year-old will make his second start of the season with Patrick Beverley (knee), Paul George (COVID-19 protocols) and Kawhi Leonard (COVID-19 protocols) unavailable Tuesday. Jackson's playing time has fluctuated significantly through the first month of the season, but this should be a strong opportunity to earn minutes with George and Leonard expected to miss multiple games.