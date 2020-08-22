Jackson will return to a reserve role in Friday's Game 3 matchup with the Mavericks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Jackson got a spot start for the injured Patrick Beverley (calf) in Game 2, but the team will go with Landry Shamet in this one. As a result, it hard to see him getting near the 26 minutes he saw last game.
