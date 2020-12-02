Jackson signed a one-year contract with the Clippers on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After being waived by the Pistons last season, Jackson was picked up by the Clippers, where he appeared in 17 regular-season games (six starts) and averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 21.3 minutes. The 30-year-old will be back with the team to help bolster the relatively thin point guard rotation.
