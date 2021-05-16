Jackson (Achilles) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
The 31-year-old sat out Friday's contest with an Achilles issue, but he'll be available for the final game of the regular season Sunday. Jackson and Rajon Rondo should split backup point duties behind Patrick Beverley.
More News
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Out Friday•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Likely to sit Friday•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Sinks five threes in win•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Contributes 12 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Goes for 18-5-5 in win•