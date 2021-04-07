Jackson will come off the bench Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.
With Patrick Beverley (knee) making his return, Jackson will come off the bench. Beverley will be on a minutes limit Tuesday, but his presence could affect Jackson's minutes long-term.
