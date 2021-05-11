Jackson will come off the bench Tuesday against the Raptors, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.
With Patrick Beverley returning to the starting five, Jackson will come off the bench. In 22 performances off the bench this season, he's averaged 6.8 points, 1.9 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 14.8 minutes.
