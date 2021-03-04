Jackson will come off the bench Thursday against the Wizards, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
With Kawhi Leonard (back) returning to the starting five, Jackson will resume his usual role off the bench. As a reserve this season, Jackson has averaged 5.9 points, 1.7 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 13.3 minutes.
