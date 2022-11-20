Jackson accumulated 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-97 win over the Spurs.

Things were looking bleak for Jackson a few weeks ago. He seems to have broken the ice-cold shooting spell he was enduring, putting up 29 points Saturday after a 23-point performance in the previous game. He could use a little more oomph in his secondary numbers, but otherwise Jackson is trending back up.