Jackson scored 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal over 32 minutes during the 106-100 loss Sunday to the Knicks.

Jackson has scored in double figures in five straight games though he's failed to attempt double-digit shots in his last two outings. Jackson's fantasy value is contingent on him scoring and hitting from downtown.