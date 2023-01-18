Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said Jackson was limited to 14 minutes in Tuesday's 120-110 loss to the 76ers after his back tightened up during the contest, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports. Jackson finished with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one steal.

Since re-entering the rotation over the weekend after backup point guard John Wall was shut down with an abdominal injury, Jackson has played 15 and 14 minutes in his two appearances with L.A. as the understudy to newly installed starter Terance Mann. Even if the back injury hadn't surfaced, Jackson likely wasn't in store for much more playing time than he received, but if he's able to play through the issue Wednesday against the Jazz, Lue could look for the veteran guard to absorb more minutes. Paul George (hamstring) has already been ruled out for the second half of the back-to-back set and Kawhi Leonard is likely to rest as well, leaving plenty of playing time up for grabs on the wing. Mann could end up seeing more work off the ball as a result, opening up more run at point guard for Jackson.