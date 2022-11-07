Jackson (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Jackson said after Sunday's loss to Utah that he was dealing with some stiffness in his left knee, but he was hoping to play Monday. The point guard was unavailable for the final 18 minutes of Sunday's loss, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Los Angeles hold Jackson out for the second half of its back-to-back set as a precaution. John Wall (rest) has already been ruled out, so if Jackson is also sidelined, Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Amir Coffey would see increased ball-handling opportunities, though Paul George will still be the Clippers' go-to playmaker.