Jackson had five points (2-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in Wednesday's loss to Dallas.

Making another start in place of Patrick Beverley (knee), Jackson saw only 19 minutes of action and didn't offer much for those who took a flyer on him in DFS contests. With two days off before Saturday's home matchup against Charlotte, Jackson could shift back to the bench if Beverley is cleared to return.