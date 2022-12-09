Jackson ended Thursday's 115-110 loss to the Heat with 20 points (6-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes.

Jackson reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Nov. 29 against Portland, and he did so with the help of a solid shooting night from distance, where he scored 12 of his 20 points. He's now posted double figures in five of his last six contests but is not one to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 27 contests.