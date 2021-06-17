Jackson finished with 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 victory over the Jazz.

Jackson continues to be a focal point on offense for the Clippers, even more so now that Kawhi Leonard (knee) could be forced to miss time. While the numbers are certainly not eye-popping, Jackso connected on a couple of clutch baskets, stemming the tide as the Jazz pushed to make a late surge. Having transitioned to being more of a shooting guard, Jackson's offensive range has certainly increased and the Clippers will be hoping he can maintain this kind of form heading into Friday's Game 6.