Jackson had 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and five turnovers in Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Suns.

Jackson has been in the starting lineup since Game 3 against the Mavs in Round 1, but he's taken on more responsibility since the Clippers lost Kawhi Leonard (knee) to injury. Over the last three games, Jackson has played 37, 38 and 39 minutes, respectively, while tallying at least 22 points in all three. Given his career-long track record, Jackson still remains somewhat of a wild card on a game-to-game basis, but there's a case to be made that he's the Clippers' second-most-important offensive option as they forge on without the services of Leonard.