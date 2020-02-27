Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Effective shooting night

Jackson scored 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with two rebounds, one assist and one block in 16 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 102-92 win at Phoenix.

Jackson made the most of his limited playing time and produced a double-digit scoring effort for the first time since joining the Clippers. He should remain a bench option for the time being, however, as the Clippers have a lot of depth for the point guard position. That role should conspire against his fantasy upside down the stretch, and it's not likely to change unless Patrick Beverley suffers another injury.