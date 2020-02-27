Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Effective shooting night
Jackson scored 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with two rebounds, one assist and one block in 16 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 102-92 win at Phoenix.
Jackson made the most of his limited playing time and produced a double-digit scoring effort for the first time since joining the Clippers. He should remain a bench option for the time being, however, as the Clippers have a lot of depth for the point guard position. That role should conspire against his fantasy upside down the stretch, and it's not likely to change unless Patrick Beverley suffers another injury.
More News
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Hands out six dimes in win•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Starting Saturday•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Reggie Jackson: Reaches buyout, to sign with Clips•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Season-high 11 dimes vs. Magic•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Nearly gets double-double•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...