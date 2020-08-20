Jackson is in the starting lineup for Game 2 against the Mavericks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old will rejoin the starting five for the second game of the series with Patrick Beverley (calf) ruled out. Jackson averaged 8.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 22.7 minutes over nine games in the bubble, and he should see increased run Wednesday, along with Landry Shamet