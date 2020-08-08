Jackson will enter the starting lineup at shooting guard for Saturday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Clippers will be without Patrick Beverley (calf) and Kawhi Leonard (rest), which is the reason Jackson will enter the starting lineup. He has averaged 9.3 points , 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 23.1 minutes since the NBA's restart, but figures to be in line for an increased role Saturday.