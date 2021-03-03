Jackson had 25 points (10-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt), seven assists and three rebounds in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 loss to Boston.

The 30-year-old was pressed into the starting lineup after Kawhi Leonard was scratched just before tipoff with back spasms, and he responded by delivering his best offensive performance of the season. Jackson didn't score and played only three minutes in Sunday's loss to Milwaukee, so his role figures to remain limited when the Clippers are running at full strength.