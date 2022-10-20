Jackson is considered probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a sore groin, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The injury designation is likely just precautionary, but Jackson's status for Thursday's regular-season opener will be confirmed closer to tipoff. It's unclear if Jackson or John Wall will draw the start at point guard against the Lakers, but regardless, Jackson should see another sizable workload in 2022-23 after averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per contest last season.