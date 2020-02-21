Play

Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Expected to play Saturday

Jackson is expected to make his Clippers debut Saturday against the Kings, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Jackson reached a buyout with the Pistons earlier in the week and subsequently joined the contending Clippers. With Patrick Beverley's (groin) status unclear, Jackson may have an opportunity to step into a significant role in his debut.

