Jackson (back) isn't among the players listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Jazz.

Jackson is set to retake his spot in the rotation Wednesday despite back tightness limiting him to just 14 minutes Tuesday. With Paul George (hamstring), Luke Kennard (calf), Kawhi Leonard (rest) and more sitting out, Jackson could be in line for a heavier workload than he's handled recently, assuming his back holds up.