Jackson logged zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 112-95 loss to Phoenix.
Jackson was visibly limited despite recording 24 minutes in the loss. The veteran may need to take a break for a few games, as his groin injury is obviously causing these subpar numbers.
