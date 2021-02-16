Jackson tied his season high with eight assists in Monday's win over the Heat.
Jackson also added six points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 24 minutes as he started for the 12th consecutive game. Eventually, Jackson figures to return to a bench role, but he could continue starting as long as one of Patrick Beverley (rest) or Paul George (toe) remain out.
More News
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Puts up 15 points in win•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Scores 14 in loss•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Scores 18 points in win•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Just short of double-double•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Paces squad with 20 points•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Back in starting lineup•