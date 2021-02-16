Jackson tied his season high with eight assists in Monday's win over the Heat.

Jackson also added six points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 24 minutes as he started for the 12th consecutive game. Eventually, Jackson figures to return to a bench role, but he could continue starting as long as one of Patrick Beverley (rest) or Paul George (toe) remain out.