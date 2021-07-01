Jackson tallied 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 130-103 loss to Phoenix.

Of all the players to come out of these playoffs, Jackson has to be viewed as the one who has rejuvenated his career the most. Basically a forgotten commodity after moving from Detroit to Los Angeles, Jackson has proven his ability to be a meaningful part of a successful team. Having developed a reliable perimeter game, he is now able to contribute from anywhere on the floor. Add to that his more than adequate passing game and you have a player who is seemingly poised to take the next step in his career.