Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Hands out six dimes in win

Jackson finished with five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 124-97 victory over Memphis.

With Patrick Beverley back, Jackson shifted to the bench Monday. He handed out a team-high six assists but that is really where the good news ends. As long as the Clippers are running close to full strength, Jackson is going to be a backup and is unlikely to touch the top-150 moving forward.