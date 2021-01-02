Jackson is seeing just 6.3 minutes per game in contests decided by fewer than 20 points.

The Clippers have played three competitive games and have been a part of three blowouts, and Jackson is seeing 6.3 minutes per game in competitive games compared to 23.0 minutes per game in blowouts. Overall, he's posting solid averages of 10.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals, but given the nature of his production, it's not really actionable in fantasy.