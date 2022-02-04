Jackson contributed 25 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 victory over the Lakers.

Jackson hit numerous big shots in the contest, but none were more impactful than his layup with 4.1 seconds remaining that propelled the Clippers to a win over their crosstown rivals. The point guard posted an impressive performance even before the game-winning shot, and he finished with a stat-stuffing 25/8/6 line. Jackson is prone to streaks of poor shooting, but he has been efficient of late, knocking down exactly half of his field-goal attempts while averaging 19.5 points over his past four games.