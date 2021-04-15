Jackson recorded 29 points (12-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pistons.
Jackson nailed the game-winning shot against his former team with only 2.8 seconds left on the clock and capped an impressive fourth-quarter comeback for the Clippers. The veteran point guard will remain as the Clippers starting point guard -- as least until Patrick Beverley (hand) is ready to return -- and he has been taking advantage of the opportunity, as he has posted four double-digit scoring performances over his last six games, including three contests with 20 or more points in that span.
