Jackson said after Sunday's game that he's dealing with some stiffness in his left knee, but he's hoping to play Monday against the Cavaliers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson suffered a knee injury during Sunday's matchup and wasn't available for the final 18 minutes. The point guard said he doesn't think he'll need an MRI and hopes to suit up Monday if he's able to avoid any setbacks. Per Youngmisuk, Jackson sported a noticeable limp following the game, so despite his optimistic comments, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Clippers exercise caution and hold Jackson out for at least one game.