Jackson posted 25 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Friday's win over the Mavericks.

Jackson was in the lineup for the fourth game in a row and continues to deliver great results as the starting point guard, as he has scored at least 15 points in five straight games while draining at least three treys in each one of those contests. He's averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in the series while shooting 39.6 percent from deep.