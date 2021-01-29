Jackson played in 37 minutes and totaled 18 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in Thursday's 109-105 win over the Heat.

Getting his second consecutive start with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (COVID-19 protocols) and Patrick Beverly (knee) all unavailable, Jackson has made the most of it. In his two starts, Jackson is averaging 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists while playing 38 minutes per game.