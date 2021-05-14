Jackson (Achilles) is listed as doubtful Friday against Houston, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.
Who knows if Jackson is truly dealing with a sore left Achilles, or if the Clippers are simply searching for an excuse to give him the night off as they prepare for the playoffs. Jackson saw 28 minutes off the bench against Charlotte on Thursday and finished with 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and a block.
More News
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Sinks five threes in win•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Contributes 12 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Goes for 18-5-5 in win•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Scores 19 in return•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Will get night off•