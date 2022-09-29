Clarifying a previous news item, Jackson has been part of rotating lineups during camp and it's expected to continue in the preseason, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

A previous report's phrasing seemed to indicate Jackson was running with the first team and Wall was with the second unit, but it appears that's not the case. Instead, the point guards and lineups have just been changing to test things out, something that's frequent in the preseason. Jackson and Wall both figure to see plenty of time on the ball in what figures to be a fluid situation in 2022-23. The pair will rest for the first contest of preseason Friday against Maccabi Ra'anana but could debut Monday versus the Trail Blazers.