Jackson (eye) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Jackson continues to nurse an eye injury suffered Thursday against the Suns. Head coach Tyronn Lue said at the time that Jackson could have retaken the court if needed, which could bode well for his chances of playing Saturday. The Clippers will be without all of Paul George (back), Patrick Beverley (hand) and Serge Ibaka (back).