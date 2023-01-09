Jackson isn't in the starting lineup for Sunday's game versus the Hawks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Kawhi Leonard's return and Nicolas Batum's insertion into the starting lineup will send Jackson to the bench Sunday. The veteran point guard has started in all 38 of his appearances this season.
