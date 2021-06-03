Jackson finished with 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 105-100 loss to the Mavericks.

Jackson went off for his highest-scoring performance of the series, connecting on six triples en route to 20 points. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as the Clippers lost their third straight game at home, falling behind 3-2 in the series. The Clippers produced a well-balanced scoring effort, yet all five of their starters shot under 50 percent from the floor. Now in a must-win situation heading back to Dallas, the efficiency will need to ramp up if they are to force a Game 7.