Jackson is out Thursday against the Suns due to left Achilles inflammation, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Jackson sat out Saturday's win over the Wizards due to back soreness, but now he's missing his second game of the year for a more concerning reason. In his absence, John Wall should start at point guard, while Terance Mann and Brandon Boston could also see more action.
