Jackson registered 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block across 39 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Hawks.

Jackson was trusted into the startling lineup because Patrick Beverley (knee), Paul George (COVID-19 protocols) and Kawhi Leonard (COVID-19 protocols) were all unavailable. Jackson is certainly capable of playing as a starter and he seems to be taking on a bigger role -- even if it's just for the short term -- on the Clippers' offense, so he might be in line for increased usage and numbers over the last couple of games at the earliest.