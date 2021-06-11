Jackson scored 29 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added three rebounds along with two assists in Thursday's loss to Utah in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jackson started at point guard and surprisingly led Los Angeles in scoring in the contest, though his big effort was not enough to prevent the Clippers from falling into an 0-2 hole. The veteran was particularly effective in the third quarter, notching a career postseason single-quarter high with 16 points. Jackson has scored at least 20 points in three of his past five playoff games after accomplishing the feat only seven times in 67 regular-season contests.