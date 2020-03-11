Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Paces second unit in scoring

Jackson tallied 16 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and one block across 19 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 131-107 win over the Warriors.

The scoring total led the Los Angeles bench and was Jackson's best output since signing with the Clippers shortly after the All-Star break. The nearly flawless shooting from the field and three-point range was nice, but in no way consistently repeatable for the typically inefficient guard. He's converting at just a 41.6 percent clip from the field overall this season.