Jackson registered 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals and a block across 39 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Hawks.

Jackson was thrust into the startling lineup because Patrick Beverley (knee), Paul George (COVID-19 protocols) and Kawhi Leonard (COVID-19 protocols) were all unavailable. While Jackson can't be counted on to shoot this efficiently most nights, the usage and playing-time bump he'll receive in the short term should be substantial enough to make him worthy of a pickup in 12-team leagues. All of Beverley, George and Leonard aren't considered locks to join the Clippers for any of the remaining five games of the team's road trip.